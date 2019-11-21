|
|
Josephine Overzet
Wisconsin Rapids - Josephine Overzet, age 98, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, George, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Faith Reformed Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Vance Elzinga will officiate. Burial will take place at the Christian Reformed Cemetery in the town of Sigel. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Overzet Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Josephine was born March 9, 1921 in the town of Sigel to John and Cora Holstein. She was married to George for 70 years. They lived and worked together on a small farm in the town of Sigel until retiring to an apartment in Wisconsin Rapids. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, often using food grown in her own large garden. She loved singing in church and reading Scripture. She attended the Vesper Christian Reformed Church (later New Hope in Wisconsin Rapids). In her spare time, she loved doing jigsaw puzzles of all sizes.
Josephine is survived by her children: Gary, Richard, and Bonnie (David). She is also survived by one sister, Elaine Suwyn; one brother, John Holstein, Jr., and one sister-in-law, Minnie Holstein; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
The family would like to thank the staff of Atrium Post Acute Care and Ascension Hospice for their excellent care in her final months.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019