Joshua A. Segovia
Nekoosa - Joshua Adam Segovia, age 34, of the Town of Armenia (Nekoosa), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence.
Memorial services for Joshua will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. Jeff O'Connor will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM.
Josh was born on October 14, 1985 in Belleville, Illinois to Eliseo Segovia and Julie Ann Mohr Segovia. He was formerly employed by the Nekoosa Casino and most recently by River City Cab. Josh was a member of Wisconsin Diesel Addicts. His greatest joy was spending time with his son. Josh was also an avid Saint Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
Josh is survived by his son Elishah Adam Segovia, parents Eliseo Segovia Jr. and Julie Ann Mohr Segovia, grandmother Evangelina Segovia, sister Jasmin (Bryan) Marsch and their children Riot and Thea, sister Jackie Segovia and her son Caleb. Along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Eliseo Segovia Sr. and Jerry and Joyce Mohr.
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements
