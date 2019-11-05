Services
Wisconsin Rapids - Joshua P. Shearier, age 36, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, November 4, 2019 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Jammers in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM.

Joshua was born May 25, 1983 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Jeffrey and Sandra (Webb) Shearier. He was employed with various construction companies in the Wisconsin Rapids area.

Joshua is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Sandra Shearier of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; brother, Dillon Shearier of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and sister, April (Brady) Sirek of Stevens Point, WI. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, other family and friends.

Joshua was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
