Nekoosa - Joyce A. Wells, age 96, of Nekoosa, died Saturday February 9, 2019 at Riverside Assisted Living in Neillsville.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday March 23, 2019 at Nekoosa United Church of Christ. Rev. Timothy Miller will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Joyce was born March 22, 1922 in La Crosse. She was adopted by her parents Erwin and Edna (Koehler) Neuman out of an orphanage in Sparta. She married Lyle Wells on November 6, 1948 in Dubuque, IA. Lyle died March 19, 1996. Joyce was a Librarian at the Nekoosa Library from 1964 to 1987. In earlier years she was employed in the office of Nekoosa papers from 1942 to 1949.



Joyce was a longtime member of Nekoosa United Church of Christ where she served on various church committees and was a Sunday School Teacher for 22 years.



She is survived by three children Edna Mae Wells of Indio, CA, Stephen Wells of Milwaukee and Timothy (Susan) Wells of Neillsville. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Leanne.