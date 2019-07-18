|
|
Joyce E. Barthels
Wisconsin Rapids - Joyce Elaine Barthels, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Our House Memory Care in Wisconsin Rapids.
Per Joyce's wishes there will be no formal services held. A private family remembrance will be planned at a later date.
Joyce was born on March 4, 1947 in Coloma, Wisconsin to Garnet and Victoria (Schliter) Eastman. She enjoyed spending time with her partner of 24 years, John J. Ruzicka and their faithful dog "George." Joyce and John loved to travel and found pleasure in their yearly voyage on the S.S. Badger Ferry on Lake Michigan. Her interests included reading, planting flowers, painting pictures, taking walks and bicycling.
Joyce is survived by her children Lori Greenwood, Brenda Yusten, Amy Barthels and Brian Barthels; grandchildren Matthew Yusten and Jorian Greenwood; sisters Barbara Semrow and Karen Eastman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Kenneth and Gerald Eastman.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 18 to July 19, 2019