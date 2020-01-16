|
|
Joyce E. Federwitz
Wisconsin Rapids - Joyce E. Federwitz, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Maple Ridge of Plover.
Joyce was born on October 17, 1935 to Helmuth and Alma (Kragenbrink) Kohls and grew up on a farm in Arpin, Wisconsin where she attended a one room 8 grade school. After graduating form Pittsville High School, she attended the Wood County Teacher's College and taught in a one room rural school.
She married Norman Federwitz on July 23, 1955 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Arpin. Norman passed away February 19, 2011.
Joyce was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary #9 and Unit #442. She was President of Unit #9, Wood County President and 9th District President. She was very active in the 40/8 from Locale #1139, Presidente to Nationale Sous Presidente, followed by State Correspondante for 20 years.
Joyce enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life: gardening, canning, ceramics and especially knitting. She also enjoyed preparing large holiday meals for her family and spending weekends at the family cabin on Lake Alice. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids and worked at Geisler's Paint Store, Mid-State Supply and Walmart.
She is survived by two sons: Glenn (Jody) Federwitz, Batavia, IL and Gary (Mary) Federwitz, Kewaunee, WI; a daughter, Cindy (Sigmund) Magnus, Australia; four granddaughters: Renee (Eric) Lyon, Elburn, IL, Lisa (Ben) Xagas, Oswego, IL, Kimberly (Danny) Lathrop, Thiensville, WI and Kerenda Federwitz, Australia; and seven great-grandchildren: Axel Lyon and Isla Lyon, Elburn, IL; Addilyn Xagas, Piper Xagas and Beckett Xagas, Oswego, IL, and Isabelle Lathrop and Ethan Lathrop, Thiensville, WI. She is further survived by her sister, Dorothy Rivard, brother, Ronald (Kathy) Kohls, and special friends, Ann Pacheco and Craig Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, her grandson, Adam Federwitz and her parents.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Matthew Bergstresser will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Mausoleum. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the church.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Federwitz family. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
It was Joyce's wish that you would donate to a in lieu of flowers.
Joyce's family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Renaissance in Wisconsin Rapids and the staff and residents at Maple Ridge in Plover for loving, caring for and treating Joyce like family for the last four years.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020