Joyce E. Keenlance
Nekoosa - Joyce E. Keenlance of Nekoosa, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Wisconsin Rapids Wisconsin.
A memorial Visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 4:00-7:00 PM. A graveside service will occur Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Plainfield Cemetery, in Plainfield, Wisconsin.
Joyce was born July 21, 1942 to Gird and Neva Lockman. She married Robert Keenlance Sr. on August 28, 1959 in Nekoosa, WI. She was a waitress for many years, serving at different places in central Wisconsin. Joyce enjoyed playing BINGO at the Wisconsin Rapids Senior Center, and taking her motor scooter to Grace's and Four-Star Family Restaurant with her husband Robert.
Joyce is survived by her three children; Jackie Keenlance (Fiancé Stan), Allen Keenlance, and Robert Keenlance jr., son-in-law, Richard McCrossen, grandchildren; Justin Hanneman, Anna (Charlie) Tihlarik, Joe (Dawn) McCrossen, Jerry McCrossen, and five others, nine great-grandchildren, sisters; Vedda Fischer, and two others, two brothers, and two Special Nieces, Catherine Kruger (son Brian), and Pam Strupp.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Robert Sr., daughter, Debra, great-granddaughter Oriannah McCrossen, three brothers, and 3 sisters.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020