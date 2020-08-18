Joyce J. SchauerNekoosa - Joyce J. Schauer, age 87, of Nekoosa, died Saturday August 15, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.Private graveside services will be held at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Joyce was born March 5, 1933 in Wood County to Charles and Bertha (Page) Coon Sr. She married Carl Schauer Jr. on February 23, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids. He died December 1, 2006.Joyce had a passion for and a gift of being creative. She sewed many outfits for her children and grandchildren. She created beautiful needle point projects of which Carl would frame. You never left the Schauer house hungry. Joyce would be sure you had a delicious baked desert with every meal. When she wasn't in her kitchen, garden or sewing room you could join her at the kitchen table for a game of Yahtzee or enjoy one of her favorite shows with her. She looked forward to her day of playing cards with the ladies.Grandma was always quick to get out the colors and color alongside with her grandchildren or play a game or two of Yahtzee. She enjoyed taking them through the gully, down the hill and into the bottoms to splash and sploosh rocks in the ponds, to pick berries, watch nature and get dirty. Her frank advice, long hugs, Christmas Cookie decorating, cinnamon roll treats and delicious 5 o'clock dinner will be greatly missed by Jason & Tracy Schauer, Brenda Mallek, Josh Braunsky, Lisa & Jacob Graf, David Schauer II, Amy & Nicholis Weiler and Craig HenkeGreat Grandma enjoyed snuggling with her Great Grandchildren, watching them play and grow. Great Grandmas laugh and playfulness will be forever cherished and missed by Morgan, Levi and Brooke Mallek, Ella, Brennan, Connor and Addison Graf, Alexis Byes, Blake and Bryce Weiler. Joyce held a special place in her heart for all her nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own LOVE YOU MORE.She is survived by three children Sandra (Gary) Henke, Cindy (Randy) Schneider and David (Donna) Schauer; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; four sisters Elaine Gessert, Betty Larson, Barbara Cummings and Mary (John) Mancl and brother in law Larry (Barb) Schauer.Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son Michael Schauer; brothers Gordie Page and Charles (Pat) Coon Jr; sister Sharon (Jim) Lecher; brothers in law Robert Gessert, Jim Falkosky, Jerry Larson and Ken Cummings and sister in law Violet Vilbaum.