|
|
Joyce M. Hanson
Wisconsin Rapids - Joyce M. Hanson, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services for Joyce will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday evening from 4:00 PM - 7:00PM at Ritchay Funeral Home and again on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will take place at a later date at Pioneer Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
Joyce was born on December 11, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Benedict and Ethel (Van Asten) Abler. She married Michael Hanson on December 18, 1971 at the Moravian Church in Wisconsin Rapids. He preceded her in death on December 27, 1996. Joyce worked for Consolidated Papers/New Page for over 48 years in various administrative roles.
Joyce was a member of the Investment Club (MIGS) and a season ticket holder for the Wisconsin Rapids Performance Arts Center. She enjoyed sewing, concert performances, playing the piano and spending time with her grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her three sons, Erik (Sandra) Hanson and their children Price and Miles Hanson of Wisconsin Rapids, Kristofer (Laura) Hanson and their child Benjamin Hanson of Rudolph and Kirk Hanson of Seattle, WA; brothers Merlin (Pat) Abler of Burlington, Larry (Lorraine) Abler of Appleton, Norman Abler of the Town of Rome, Louis Abler of Wisconsin Rapids, Ron (Marion) Abler of Santa Rosa, CA; sister Cyrilla Back of Vesper. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Michael, brother Leroy Abler, sister Cathryn Billman, sisters-in-law Ruthie Abler, Doris Abler, Carol Abler and Dorothy Abler; brothers-in-law Floyd Billman and Jim Back.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Joyce's name at a later date.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020