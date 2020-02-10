|
Joyce M. Yustus
Wisconsin Rapids - Joyce M. Yustus, age 74, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.
Services will be 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Jack Austin will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Joyce's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Joyce was born July 6, 1945 in Big Flats, WI to Albert and Hilda (Anderson) Stubbe, Sr. She married Henry Yustus, Jr. on July 24, 1961 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Adams County, WI. They were blessed with 30 years of wonderful memories together, until his death on November 19, 1991.
Joyce enjoyed crocheting, watching birds, and watching Court TV. She was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. Joyce cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She is loved and will be deeply missed.
Joyce is survived by her significant partner, Frank Micholovic; her children: Christina (Cam) Keepers, Theresa Baker, Echo (Korey) Winters, Kimberly Rushman, Todd Yustus, Scott Yustus, Kevin Yustus, and Curt (Chris) Yustus; her grandchildren: Katrinia Yustus, Cassandra Yustus, Crystal Yustus, Kayla (Tracy) Dickerson, Max (Elizabeth) Winters, Marshall Winters, Broq Milawski, Josh Holtz, Colton Rushman, Nicole (Luke) Babcock, Shawn (Melissa) Keepers, Cobrati Musch, Noah Baker, Nicholas Baker, and Matthew Winters; her great-grandchildren: Kane Ringer, Gage Schroeder, Tyson Schroeder, Michael Winters, Cannon Babcock, Carter Babcock, Joy Capps, Athena Capps, Brendan Musch, Laela Dickerson, and Maverick Dickerson; her siblings: Stanley (Pat) Stubbe, Kenny Stubbe, Jenny Richard, and Roseann (Bryan) Smith; her sister-in-law, Laura Stubbe; and her nephew, Stan Stubbe, Jr.; she is further survived by many extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Albert and Hilda Stubbe, Sr. and her husband, Henry Yustus, Joyce is preceded in death by her siblings: Roger Stubbe, Albert Stubbe, Jr., Mona (Phil) Olson, and Patricia (Robert) Nelson.
A special expression of thanks is sent out to the staff of Wisconsin Rapids Health Services for the care and compassion that was given to Joyce and her family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020