Joyce "Joy" V. LaFrance
Wisconsin Rapids - Joyce "Joy" V. LaFrance, age 102, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.
As were Joy's wishes, a private burial for her family will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial, with military honors will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Joy's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Joy was born September 23, 1917 in Fairchild, WI to Henry and Pearl (Ferguson) Kroll. Joy was a veteran of World War II where she served her country in the United States Coast Guard as a Spar Radioman. She was stationed in Palm Beach, FL and New York City, where she was employed for many years.
After her military service concluded, Joy moved to Minneapolis, MN, where she married Russell "Frenchy" LaFrance on September 24, 1955. They were blessed with 19 years of wonderful memories together, until his death on June 26, 1975. Joy returned to Wisconsin Rapids where she worked as a supervisor for CW Transport Inc., for 23 years, retiring in 1982.
Joy is survived by her sister, Bette Rasmussen; her nieces, Marti Schiestle and Cheri Weiss: and her nephews: Michael Rasmussen, Jeff Rasmussen, and Dennis Rasmussen. In addition to her parents and husband, Joy is preceded in death by her sister, Doris Berg; and her nephews, Douglas Rasmussen and Gary Berg.
Joy lived life to the fullest with zest. Always smiling, happy, and making other people smile. She is loved and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be forwarded to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020