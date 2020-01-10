|
Juanita Genevieve "Nita" Kwiatkowski, age 79, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to Albin and Genevieve Dombek. Juanita moved to Venice in 2018 from Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin where she was a homemaker and also a travel consultant for Lamars and motorcoach touring company and retired in 2005.
She was active in service and community groups in Wisconsin Rapids. She was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi International, a non-academic sorority focused on friendships and community service. Juanita as also a long-time member of the Wisconsin River Garden Club who planted and tended gardens for the public to enjoy at the local hospital, the library, and various museums. When she first moved to Wisconsin Rapids, she was very active in the local NewComer's Club and continued to welcome people to Wisconsin Rapids for many years. Juanita was active in two different Red Hat Groups, traveling around WI, enjoying the various cultural experiences and helping various groups in the area including the Alexander House and the Boys and Girls Club.
Juanita is survived by three daughters, Denise Kwiatkowski of Madison, WI, Deanna (Mike) Weiss of Milwaukee, WI and Kelli (James) Tarala of Venice, Florida. She also leaves behind six grandchildren; Jackson Weiss of Madison, WI, Jason Weiss who is currently serving our country at Fort Steward, GA, Delaney Weiss of Colorado Springs, CO, Morgan Tarala of Louisville, KY, Austin Tarala of Englewood, FL and Trent Tarala of Tallahassee, FL.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Juanita's life will be held from 10:00AM-12:00PM at Farley Funeral Home in Venice. A service will also be held in Wisconsin Rapids at a date to be determined later. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting
www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020