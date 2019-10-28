|
Judith "Judy" A. Homann
Wisconsin Rapids - Judith "Judy" A. Homann, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at The House of Charlene Joy Adult Home in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday November 2, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Hospice Chaplain Dave Baker will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Judy was born September 14, 1941 in Wisconsin Rapids to Murvin and Irene (Overturf) Homann. She was employed for several years as a factory worker at Allen Bradley. Judy enjoyed taking boat rides and driving her Mustang convertible. She was a very caring, genuine, God loving person, who loved her family. She especially enjoyed being with them during the holidays especially Christmas which was her favorite holiday. Judy was known for her good sense of humor. She would always be cheering on her teams the Packers and Brewers. She had a special love of horses and liked to ride them when she was younger and would often tell stories about them. Judy had many passions and liked to play the guitar, dice, and card games. She liked to listen to Elvis music.
Judy is survived by her siblings: Donna Ferkey, Chet (Nancy) Homann, Larry (Trish) Homann, Dennis (Judy Meshak) Homann, and Chris Homann; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her siblings: Murvin "Homer" Homann, Jr., Roger (Joyce) Homann, Donald Homann, Kathy Kubisiak and her infant daughter, Tamara, and Denise (John) Blanchard.
A special heart-felt thank you goes out to the staff at Ascension Home Hospice for all of their care and comfort shown to Judy and the family. Words fall short of how much Loralee has meant to the family; you were our guardian angel through this difficult time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019