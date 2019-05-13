Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Wisconsin Rapids Elks Lodge
Wisconsin Rapids - Judith A. Houston, age 74, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

A Celebration of Life for Judith will take place at 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Wisconsin Rapids Elks Lodge. A private interment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids.

Judith was born on August 27, 1944 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to the late Ellsworth and Theresa (Mayer) Meddaugh. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1962. Judith married James R. Houston in 1963 and had six children together during their 13 years of marriage. She worked for 43 years at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids, retiring in January 2005.

Judith enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing, bowling, baking-especially pies, watching the Packers, Brewers, and golf, collecting wind chimes and nutcrackers, going out dancing in her younger years, listening to Elvis and enjoying a good game of cribbage. She was a do-it-all yourself kind of girl. Most important to Judith was the time she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters.

Judith is survived by her children Richard (Christina) Houston and their children Vaughan (Amy), Reese, Benjamin and Kirby, Laura Houston, Kevin Houston and his children Kyle and Kolby, Angel Houston and her child Mikayla (Fiancé- Adam), Rebecca (Fiancé- Preston Bohn) MacPherson and her children Andrew (Chelsea) and Kaitlyn, Roberta (Clint) Bushey and their children Nora and Luke; great-grandchildren Eli, Oakley, Arianna, Madelyn and Mylah; brothers and sisters JoAnn (Doug) Marti, Jerry (Jan) Meddaugh, Jeanette (Jon) Huser, Joyce (David) Worzalla and Janice Musch. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James Meddaugh and brother-in-law Richard Musch.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 13, 2019
