Judith A. Schiferl
Wisconsin Rapids - Judith (Judie) A. Schiferl, age 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born September 17, 1953, in Marshfield, to Alex and Fern Schiferl.
During her career, she worked at Sentry Insurance, Portage County Job Service, and at Stevens Point School District where she was a curriculum secretary. Judie loved volunteering her time. Her proudest contributions were to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Portage County, Stevens Point Christian Academy and Operation Bootstrap.
She is survived by her son, Adam of Oregon, Wisconsin; four brothers, Harold Schiferl of Sarasota, FL, Myron (Karen) Schiferl of Marshfield, WI, John Schiferl of Stratford, WI, and Don Schiferl of Danville, IA; three sisters, Kathy (Jim) Dewitt of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Donna (Victor) Wong of Waukesha, WI, and Joyce (Fiance Rick Duerr) Polzer of Wisconsin Rapids; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Fern Schiferl.
Funeral services will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home, 1950 12th St So., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 on Sunday, September 29th at 1:00 p.m. The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday from 12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM. Rev. Dave Bruener will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Marian Center for Peace, 241 Apricot St, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin 54494 or to the Lustgarten Foundation (Pancreatic Cancer Research Center)
www.lustgarten.org/donate
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019