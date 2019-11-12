|
Judith M. McGuire
Town of Rome - Judith M. McGuire, of the town of Rome, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 73 with her family by her side. She bravely battled brain cancer for nearly three years.
Judy was born April 27, 1946 in Fort Atkinson to Francis and Verna (Koch) Kosharek. After attending Whitewater High School, she soon met and fell in love with Lee P. McGuire. They were married on September 30, 1967 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Whitewater. They spent the next 20 years building a loving home for their three children in New Berlin. Those years were filled with many priceless memories, including several summers spent camping on Lake Arrowhead in Rome. In early 1992, Judy and Lee made the move to Rome full time, where their house later became a favorite destination for their grandchildren to visit. While raising her family, Judy worked as a secretary for Industrial Towel and Uniform in New Berlin. After their move, she also was a secretary at Best Power Technology in Necedah, Northland Cranberry in Wisconsin Rapids and Riverview Hospital. In later years, she worked for the South Wood County YMCA where she enjoyed working with children.
Judy was a member of the Rome Town Ladies, Lakes Farmer's Market, Early Girls Golf Group and of the Red Hat Ladies. She also volunteered and raised money for the UW Cancer Center - Riverview. Judy enjoyed traveling, casino trips with Lake Arrowhead friends, playing cards, and entertaining at her home. She was known as a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandma. She loved spending time with her grandchildren at the pool, baking for them, and attending their sporting events. At every family celebration, she loved to visit with everyone, take pictures, and was always the last one to leave.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 52 years, Lee McGuire. Lovingly remembered by her three children, Laura (Kevin) Gall of Sussex, Mark (David Santori) McGuire of Washington D. C. and Michelle (Thomas) Wentland of Wisconsin Rapids, and eight grandchildren Tyler, Megan, Amanda and Nicole Gall and McKenzie, Kayla, Taylor and Jenna Wentland. Forever adored by her younger siblings Jim (Laurie) Kosharek of Milton, Jerry (Barb) Kosharek of Arkdale, John (Diane) Kosharek of Janesville, Janet (John) Miller of Colgate, JoAnn Palmer of Janesville and Jeff (Rhonda) Kosharek of Milton as well as her in laws Lorraine (Phil) Mausbach of Columbus, NE, Muriel Hermans of Green Bay, and Barbara McGuire of Madison. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Verna, her father-in-law Ralph, and her mother-in-law Leona.
Judy's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Cranberry Court Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for all the wonderful care and support she received over the last five months.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday November 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Memorials may be designated to UW Cancer Center - Aspirus Riverview Hospital. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019