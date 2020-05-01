Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Judy A. (Nowaczyk) Waltenberry


1944 - 2020
Judy A. (Nowaczyk) Waltenberry Obituary
Judy A. Waltenberry (Nowaczyk)

Wisconsin Rapids - Judy A. Waltenberry (Nowaczyk), age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Judy was born November 14, 1944 in Wausau, WI to Henry and Germaine (Fritz) Nowaczyk. She married John A. Waltenberry on August 3, 1968 in Hewitt, WI. Judy was the insurance biller for Riverview Hospital for many years, retiring in July of 2009. She was an avid Packer fan that enjoyed going to the games. She liked going to the casino, traveling with her husband, and spending time with her grandkids.

Judy is survived by her husband, John; three children, Julie (Duane) Passineau of Nekoosa, WI, Jason Waltenberry of Nekoosa, WI and Josh (Dana) Waltenberry of Waukesha, WI; six grandchildren, Kendra, Bryce, Marissa, Delia, J.R. and Jacob; and three siblings, Robert Nowaczyk of Hewitt, WI, Mary Kebaso of Minneapolis, MN and Barbara Nowaczyk of Hot Springs, AR.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, a sister at birth; brothers, James Nowaczyk and Michael Nowaczyk and sister, Patricia Nowaczyk.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 1 to May 4, 2020
