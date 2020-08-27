1/1
Judy M. Kauffman
1946 - 2020
Judy M. Kauffman

Wisconsin Rapids - Judy May Kauffman (Hanson), age 74, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Judy was born February 13, 1946 in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota to Vernon and Dorothy Hanson. She grew up in Little Canada, MN, and graduated in 1964 from Alexander Ramsey High School. She attended St. Catherine's and the University of Minnesota where she pursued a degree in teaching.

She married David Kauffman on August 14, 1971 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Judy retired from Consolidated/ Stora Enso where she worked for over 25 years. Prior to this she held various jobs including working as a rural mail carrier and selling Watkins. Judy had a loving and caring personality and strove to bring joy to those around her. She treasured her family and friends and embraced every moment with them. She loved to cook and bake and try new recipes. She also enjoyed traveling, genealogy, reading, and playing cards and board games. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School teacher and helped with Royal Rangers.

She is survived by her children; sons, Jonathan and Jeremy (Sonia); daughter, Dawn (Jason) Burch; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Travis, Nathanial, Jenna, Jeremiah, Ashley, Quintin, Simon and Caleb; great-grandchildren Oliver and Chloe; brother, Bruce (Carla) Hanson; and sister, Linda Huckaby. She was preceded in death by her husband David, and her parents.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Many thanks to the doctors and staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Edgewater Haven for their care of Judy. Thank you to all who sent cards, visited and prayed for us during this difficult time.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
