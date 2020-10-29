1/1
Julie Ann Huber
1946 - 2020
Julie Ann Huber

Wisconsin Rapids - Our precious Julie Ann Huber (Radomski) was called home on October 28, 2020 in the early morning with her husband by her side. Julie was born November 7, 1946 to William and Elaine Radomski in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Julie graduated from Lincoln High School and later married John Anthony Huber on June 11, 1966 in Akin, South Carolina.

Julie loved their dog Max whom she rescued from the Humane Society. She often talked of her past furry family members, Sadie, Missy, Skeeter and Cokey. She loved taking care of her fish pond, shopping trips with her daughters, gardening, going to rummage sales with her husband, John and looked forward to the annual family vacation in Hayward. She loved catching turtles, bullfrogs and snakes and loved to fish. She wasn't afraid of anything.

Julie was a stay at home mom until the girls grew up and then she worked at Kmart in WI Rapids in Layaway and Paint Departments from the time they opened to their closing.

Julie loved very deeply with all of her heart. She loved spoiling all of her grandchildren and treasured each moment she could spend with all of her loved ones.

Survivors include husband John Anthony Huber and Daughters Sandra Green (Ricky), Dawn DeMarco (Jason), sisters Rhonda Everett (Radomski), Idaho, Jan Rowland (Radomski), Washington, grandsons Dawson Green and Anthony DeMarco, and granddaughters Jadan DeMarco and Kaitlin Gabler (DeMarco). Nephews Peter Huber, WI Rapids; Godson, Kurt Huber, Nekoosa; Mark Krekowski, Texas and David Radomski; Nieces Ann Rice and Sara Brdecka, Texas; Susan Stoflet (Huber), Green Bay; and Angela Davidson (Radomski), Washington.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents William and Elaine (McGregor) Radomski and brother, George Radomski.

Friends and family are invited to say final goodbyes on Monday, November 2, 2020. Visitation at Ritchay Funeral Home in WI Rapids and will be from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Rev. Timothy Wenger will officiate the service. Entombment will be at the Forest Hill Mausoleum in WI Rapids.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
I am sorry to see this. I loved going to K-Mart and seeing Julie's smiling face. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. My sympathy to all. Rhonda Bohn-Davis
Rhonda Kaenan
Acquaintance
