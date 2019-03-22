Services
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
105 Forestview Lane N.
Plymouth, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
105 Forestview Lane N.
Plymouth, WI
Julie Ann Huisheere

- - Julie Ann Huisheere died Sunday March 17, 2019 peacefully in her home.

Services will be Friday at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.

The Rev. Curtis Lybarger will officiate.

Julie was born Nov. 17, 1947, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Andrew and Josephine Cwiklo.

She attended St. Catherine University in Minneapolis obtaining a degree as an Occupational Therapy Assistant.

Julie loved being with older people and worked in many Nursing Homes throughout the Twin Cities.

She married John Huisheere on June 28, 1969 on her parents 28th wedding anniversary.

Survivors include two sons Jason (Dora) Huisheere, Jeremy (Agnieszka) Huisheere, Sisters Mary Fogarty, Bosqe Farms, New Mexico, Barbara Van Offeren, Detroit Lakes, Mn, and three grandsons Jadynn, Oliver and Alan.

Friends may attend services on Friday, March 22, 2019

St. Mary of the Lake Church

105 Forestview Lane N.

Plymouth, MN 55441

Visitation: 10:00am

Mass: 11:00am

Memorials may be designated to the .
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019
