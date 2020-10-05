Julie L. JohnsonWisconsin Rapids - Julie Lynn Johnson (Bakic), age 55, died September 30, 2020 in her sleep after a prolonged illness.Julie has lived most her life in Waukesha, Wisconsin and recently moved to Wisconsin Rapids to be with family.A special memorial service will hosted by The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses via Zoom. Please call Maria for further details and instructions for how to login into Zoom.Julie was the youngest daughter of John and Maria Bakic of both Waukesha and Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Julie always had a sense of joy and an excellent sense of humor, she was always wishing love and peace to others. Julie was kind and tender hearted, loving her son Jesse and family with all her heart. She loved the sunshine, shopping, sharing with others and learning about Jehovah God.Julie is survived by her son Jesse J. (Crystal) Schwalbe, grandson A.J. and granddaughter Melissa, mother Maria Bakic, siblings: John (Kristine) Bakic, Chris (Paul)Krey, Mark (Missy)Bakic, many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend Gloria.Jewels was preceded in death by her Father John D. Bakic and her grandparents John A. and Velma Bakic.Julie will be remembered by her loving smile and happy personality.