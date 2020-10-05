1/1
Julie R. Molski
Julie R. Molski

Wisconsin Rapids - Julie R. Molski, age 56, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a short battle with cancer.

Services will be at 7:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Julie was born May 11, 1964 in Stevens Point, WI to Jerome and Dorothy (Glodowski) Molski.

She worked as a hostess at the Hotel Mead, at McCain Foods, and for the past 18 years at Urban Processing/Mariani Packing Company.

Julie was a very generous, kind-hearted, and hard-working woman. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and taking care of her yard. She loved the many pets she has had over the years, especially her dog Ava.

Julie is survived by her father, Jerome Molski; daughter, Alexsys Molski; her soulmate, Brian Edelblute and his sons, Brandon Edelblute, and Aaron (Diana) Edelblute; and granddaughter Neveah. She is further survived by her sister, Laurie Molski (Jeff); and brother, John Molski; and nephew, Adam Shearier. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy R. Molski; brother, Mark Molski; and sister-in-law, Sue Molski.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
