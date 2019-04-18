|
Julienne Ellen Verbrick (Guziak)
Medford - Julienne Ellen Verbrick (Guziak), 69, died of cancer on April 16th, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
Julienne is survived by husband William Verbrick, of Rome, WI; her daughter Jennifer Miroslaw (Gapen) of Middleton, WI; daughter Susanne (Michael) Barnett (Gapen), of Madison, WI; her son Matthew (Maggie) Frater of Madison, WI; sisters Joanne (Joe Grassa), Kay Guziak, Sue (Tom Gaber), Linda Guziak; brothers Robert Guziak, James (Cindy) Guziak, John (Valerie) Guziak, Paul (Barbie) Guziak; grandsons Jacob Miroslaw (12), Colton Miroslaw (11), Brayden Miroslaw (9), Oliver Barnett (9), Elliot Barnett (5); and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father John Guziak, mother Elaine Guziak, and her brother William Guziak.
Julienne was born on May 12, 1949 in Medford, WI to John and Elaine Guziak. She graduated from Medford Senior High School in 1967 and went on to obtain a degree from UW-Stevens Point in Early Childhood Special Needs. She spent the majority of her teaching career working for the Nekoosa School District, where she worked for more than 27 years. She was Union President for three and a half years.
Julienne was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in her community. She was the President of the Lake Arrowhead Women's Golf Association for three years and of the Women's Chapter of Ducks Limited for two years. She was an avid golfer and never missed an opportunity to get out on the course. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, playing violin, and going on cruises with her husband. Her family and friends will always remember her as a generous, loving, and spirited person.
A memorial of life is scheduled for 11am on April 26th at Woodland Church (280 14th Ave, Nekoosa, WI) with a reception to follow. Pastor William Fischer will officiate. All are welcome to attend in celebration of Julienne's life. The family would like to thank her many friends for support in the months leading up to her passing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pastor Fischer in support of building the Lakes Area Christian Fellowship church.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019