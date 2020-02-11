|
|
June Florence Swanson
Wisconsin Rapids - June Florence Swanson, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI joined the Angel Choir on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital surrounded by her family.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First English Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
June was born February 12, 1935 in Kellner, WI, daughter of the late Robert and Mildred (Devine) Slauson. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952. June worked at, the Sugar Bowl, the Port Edwards Paper Mill, Delmonte, Ocean Spray, various cranberry marshes, Chogs in Nekoosa and sold Avon and Watkins products.
June married Harry Swanson Jr. on August 13, 1955 and he preceded her in death in 2003. She enjoyed gardening, wrote children stories, crocheting, knitting and crafting. June was a member of the Pine Grove Homemakers, Shara Circle, the Church's choir and was a Sunday and Bible School teacher. She also worked with the handicap at the YMCA. You could always find her dancing around and singing.
June is survived by four children, Wanda Swanson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Harry Swanson III, Paula (Greg) Rosplock and Brenda (Mike) Linzmeier, all of Nekoosa, WI; grandchildren, David Swanson, Michelle Croft, Jessie (Melissa) Pollard, Alycia Linzmeier, Jacob (Jodi) Linzmeier, Melissa Linzmeier, Harry (Aleesha) Swanson IV, Heather Swanson, Kayla (Tracy) Dickerson, Sabrina (Matt) Rosplock, and Macalen Rosplock; and 21 great grandchildren. June is also survived by two sisters, Marcia Price of Waukesha, WI and Lenora Kiedrowski of Memphis, TN and many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Others that went before her include her parents, husband; son, Rodney Swanson; grandson, Zeb Rosplock; four brothers, Robert, Burdette, Daniel and Donald Slauson; and sisters, Alvina Stashek, Doris Penney, Mildred Swonger and Jeanette Elsen.
June's family would like to send a special thank you to the caregivers at Our House Memory Care, Opportunity Inc and Bethel Nursing Home.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020