Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
June Terril


1951 - 2019
June Terril Obituary
June Terril

Wisconsin Rapids - June R. Terril, age 68, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Dennis Olson will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

June was born February 26, 1951 in Marshfield, WI to Urban and Lavere (Meitner) Zuehlke. She married the love of her life, Michael Terril, on February 14, 1970 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 49 years of wonderful memories together.

June was employed throughout her life by the Buyer's Guide, Walmart, Rural Insurance in Wisconsin Rapids, and Judge's Cleaners in Plover. She loved the various pets she had over the years and was an active participant at the Rome Dog Park "Room to Roam" where she and her husband Mike started the Sunday Morning Coffee Clutch. She enjoyed gardening, raised African violets, vegetables, and fruit trees. She canned so much that she would share her various jams and varieties of vegetables with family and friends. June had an extensive collection of Mary Moo Moo's figurines and traveled to different Mary Moo Moo's conventions.

June is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughter, Tracy (Kurt) Gagnow of Seymour: her grandchildren, Caitlin Diggles and Jacob Gagnow; her mother, Lavere Zuehlke; her brother, Rod (Phyllis) Zuehlke of Galena, IL; and her sister-in-law, Pat (Kevin) Carroll; she is further survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, June is preceded in death by her daughter, Jami Terril.

June's family would like to thank all their friends, the friends from Room to Roam Dog Park, and Ascension at Home Hospice for all of their help, thoughts and prayers, and loving care.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019
