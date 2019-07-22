Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Wemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Wemmer


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen A. Wemmer Obituary
Karen A. Wemmer

Wisconsin Rapids - Karen A. (Newman) Wemmer, age 70 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday July 17, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

A Memorial gathering will held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 9:00 - 11:00 AM, followed by a short service.

Karen was born April 21, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids to Arnold and Stella (Luchinski) Hoesly. She was employed by Donaldson Company and was also the lead worker at ODC helping and overseeing others. Karen had incredible compassion for those with disabilities and was well liked by others. Karen enjoyed doing macramé, professional rebating, dominos, dice playing, sewing and watching game shows on TV. She was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her children: Ken Newman, Kip Newman, Amy (Paul) Fuehrer, Kim (Scott) Pelot, grandchildren: Richard (Rachael) Fuehrer, Greg, Brandon and Joshua Pelot, great-grandchild Greysen, brother Arnold (Betty) Hoesly, sisters: Louella Neumann and Stella Griesmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Hoesly, sisters: Delores Oligney, Mildred Schara, one infant brother and one infant grandson.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now