Karen A. Wemmer



Wisconsin Rapids - Karen A. (Newman) Wemmer, age 70 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday July 17, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.



A Memorial gathering will held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 9:00 - 11:00 AM, followed by a short service.



Karen was born April 21, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids to Arnold and Stella (Luchinski) Hoesly. She was employed by Donaldson Company and was also the lead worker at ODC helping and overseeing others. Karen had incredible compassion for those with disabilities and was well liked by others. Karen enjoyed doing macramé, professional rebating, dominos, dice playing, sewing and watching game shows on TV. She was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.



Karen is survived by her children: Ken Newman, Kip Newman, Amy (Paul) Fuehrer, Kim (Scott) Pelot, grandchildren: Richard (Rachael) Fuehrer, Greg, Brandon and Joshua Pelot, great-grandchild Greysen, brother Arnold (Betty) Hoesly, sisters: Louella Neumann and Stella Griesmer.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Hoesly, sisters: Delores Oligney, Mildred Schara, one infant brother and one infant grandson. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 22 to July 23, 2019