Karen J. Kingery
Wisconsin Rapids - Karen J. Kingery, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home.
Karen was born February 6, 1934 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Elmer and Elinor (Hall) Kristy. She married Thomas Kingery on April 18, 1953 in Wisconsin Rapids.
She was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin Rapids, graduating from Lincoln High School. She spent most of her working years in retail at J.C. Penney and Johnson Hills/Klines. Earlier years were spent working with her husband and family constructing and remodeling many homes in Wisconsin Rapids and surrounding areas.
Karen loved spending time with her family on all special occasions and especially their weekly card games. She enjoyed trips with her sister and those special winter months in Arizona. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. She loved watching her Soaps and going for walks.
Karen is survived by three sons: John (Linda) Kingery, Jeff (Sue) Kingery and Jay (Lynette) Kingery all of Wisconsin Rapids; 11 grandchildren: Benjamin Kingery, Holli (Eric) LaCrosse, Thomas Kingery, Nicole Kingery, Samantha Kingery, Ryan (Tammy) Kingery, Katie Kingery, Gina Jimenez, April (Travis) Hansen, Andrew (Lexi) Peterson and Kendra (David) Moon; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, June (Duane) Thompson; and two granddaughters: Christy (Kingery) Van Natta and infant Kristin Kingery.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date, with interment next to her husband at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
The Kingery family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Heartland Hospice and special friends Kelsey and Sydney Powell for all of their kindness and care for Karen.