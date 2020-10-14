1/1
Karen Lorbeck
Karen Lorbeck

Wisconsin Rapids - Karen J. Lorbeck, age 71, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, October 12, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Janusz Kowalski will officiate. Visitation will be held at St. Lawrence Church on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Karen was born May 4, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to William and Agnes (LeMay) Knuth. She married Ronald R. Lorbeck on August 28, 1971 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Karen was a driver for the Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools for 27 years retiring on May 23, 2012. Karen was a member of the Tri-City Ladies Golf League. She enjoyed golfing, handy work and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her husband, Ronald; two daughters, Amber (Brian) Braun and Jamie (Dean Larsen) Lorbeck; four grandchildren, Zakery Marten, Colton (Jackie) Marten, Noah Braun and Madelyn Braun; brother, Gary (Sandra) Knuth; two sisters, Rhonda (Glenn) Haas and Ann (Bernie) Sculley and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Catherine Lorbeck.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Agnes Knuth; one infant daughter, Kris Marie; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Florence Lorbeck and sister-in-law, Jane Roseno.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
