|
|
Karl "Butch" R. Hanneman
Wisconsin Rapids - Karl "Butch" R. Hanneman, age 66, of Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Wasilla, Alaska, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
A celebration of Butch's life will take place at a later date. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in the town of Sherry. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hanneman family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Butch was born August 19, 1953 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids to Robert H. and Vivian (Drollinger) Hanneman. He graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the Class of 1972. Butch moved to Alaska to pursue his career as a union concrete worker. As an avid hunter, he would enjoy hunting the local game, including moose. Butch would return to Wisconsin every year to visit family and friends, and to travel to Iowa for deer hunting season. He was a "trophy" hunter and has many mounts to show for his efforts.
Butch is survived by his sister, Kathy Spencer; his nephews and niece: Kevin (Laura) Pankratz, Nicole Lehmann, and Jason (Jennifer) Spencer; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He is further survived by his aunts: Carolyn Freund, Peg Drollinger, and Joyce Lee; and his uncle, Francis Drollinger; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Butch is preceded in death by is sister, Susie Wolder; and his brother-in-law, Tom Spencer; he is further preceded in death by many aunts and uncles.
He is loved and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be forwarded to the South Wood County Humane Society in Butch's name.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020