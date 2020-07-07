Katherine L. Walker
Wisconsin Rapids - Katherine L. "Kathy" Walker, 70, Wisconsin Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Buchanan/ Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Gary Markworth will officiate. Burial will be in Babcock Cemetery.
Kathy was born on July 19, 1949 in Marshfield, to Lee and June (Amundson) Walker and was a 1967 graduate of Pittsville High School. She had been employed at Preway, Inc. and then at Consolidated Papers, both in Wisconsin Rapids, until her retirement.
Kathy enjoyed quilting, sewing, baking and was involved with her class reunion planning committee. She enthusiastically followed her grandson's sporting events and other activities. She was an avid gardener and had an immaculate lawn. She also enjoyed bowling, traveling and motorcycling for a time.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty (Tom) Petersen of Wisconsin Rapids and her grandson, Zack and by her siblings and their families, Bonnie (Roger) Jensen, Jim Walker, Jon (Sue) Walker and Karen (Mac) Bord. She is also survived by her former husbands Terry Hauge and Brian Lovesee, their families and her former stepchildren, John Ewell and Joann Beachem. She is further survived by her beloved dog, Oscar.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Willy and Micky Walker.
