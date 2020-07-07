1/1
Katherine L. Walker
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine L. Walker

Wisconsin Rapids - Katherine L. "Kathy" Walker, 70, Wisconsin Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Buchanan/ Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Gary Markworth will officiate. Burial will be in Babcock Cemetery.

Kathy was born on July 19, 1949 in Marshfield, to Lee and June (Amundson) Walker and was a 1967 graduate of Pittsville High School. She had been employed at Preway, Inc. and then at Consolidated Papers, both in Wisconsin Rapids, until her retirement.

Kathy enjoyed quilting, sewing, baking and was involved with her class reunion planning committee. She enthusiastically followed her grandson's sporting events and other activities. She was an avid gardener and had an immaculate lawn. She also enjoyed bowling, traveling and motorcycling for a time.

She is survived by her daughter, Patty (Tom) Petersen of Wisconsin Rapids and her grandson, Zack and by her siblings and their families, Bonnie (Roger) Jensen, Jim Walker, Jon (Sue) Walker and Karen (Mac) Bord. She is also survived by her former husbands Terry Hauge and Brian Lovesee, their families and her former stepchildren, John Ewell and Joann Beachem. She is further survived by her beloved dog, Oscar.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Willy and Micky Walker.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
5253 2Nd Ave
Pittsville, WI 54466
(715) 884-6559
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved