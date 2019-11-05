Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Hansen


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Hansen Obituary
Kathleen A. Hansen

Wisconsin Rapids - Kathleen A. Hansen, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Memorial Services are 6:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00-6:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Kathy was born March 11, 1954 in Stevens Point, WI to Elmer Hansen and Jeanette (Engelbert) Hansen-Rodeghier. She attended Lincoln High School graduating in 1972 and Cosmetology School in Eau Claire. Kathy was a hairdresser for many years. She loved gardening and making flower arrangements and doing crafts. Kathy was also a huge animal lover. Her marriage to Larry Steinke ended in divorce.

Kathy is survived by her mother, Jeanette Rodeghier; her sisters, Sandy (Pat) Johnston and Diane (Dave) Kerkman, all of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; her special nieces and nephews, Shawn Johnston of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Brian Johnston of Plover, WI, Katelin Kerkman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Kayla Kerkman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Kathy is also survived by many dear cousins, friends and her two loving cats.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Elmer when she was 6 months old, stepfather, Don Rodeghier and all sets of her grandparents, many dear aunts and uncles and cousins.

A special thank you to all of the neighbors and to her two special neighbors and friends, Tim and Rhonda.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathy's name can be given to the South Wood County Humane Society.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now