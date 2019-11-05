|
|
Kathleen A. Hansen
Wisconsin Rapids - Kathleen A. Hansen, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Memorial Services are 6:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00-6:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Kathy was born March 11, 1954 in Stevens Point, WI to Elmer Hansen and Jeanette (Engelbert) Hansen-Rodeghier. She attended Lincoln High School graduating in 1972 and Cosmetology School in Eau Claire. Kathy was a hairdresser for many years. She loved gardening and making flower arrangements and doing crafts. Kathy was also a huge animal lover. Her marriage to Larry Steinke ended in divorce.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Jeanette Rodeghier; her sisters, Sandy (Pat) Johnston and Diane (Dave) Kerkman, all of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; her special nieces and nephews, Shawn Johnston of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Brian Johnston of Plover, WI, Katelin Kerkman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Kayla Kerkman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Kathy is also survived by many dear cousins, friends and her two loving cats.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Elmer when she was 6 months old, stepfather, Don Rodeghier and all sets of her grandparents, many dear aunts and uncles and cousins.
A special thank you to all of the neighbors and to her two special neighbors and friends, Tim and Rhonda.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathy's name can be given to the South Wood County Humane Society.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019