Kathleen CwikloWisconsin Rapids - Kathleen "Kathy" Cwiklo, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, Port Edwards, WI.Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Valentine will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.Kathy was born October 12, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Leslie and Kay (Reed) Omholt. She married James F. Cwiklo on October 12, 1963 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on January 24, 1999.Kathy was employed at IGA in Wisconsin Rapids in the Health & Beauty Aids Department for many years. She was an avid sports fan, following the Wiscosnin Rapids Lincoln Raiders, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers. Kathy enjoyed her time with her family, especially the grandchildren.Kathy is survived by her daughter, Jodi (Dale) Williamson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; four grandchildren, Zachary (Brystol) Stratton, Trevor Stratton, Jace Williamson and Jaret Williamson; and one sister, Barb Mandry of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James and daughter, Kim Stratton.In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established at a later date.