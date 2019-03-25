Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
For more information about
Kathleen Hamilton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Nekoosa, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Nekoosa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Hamilton


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen M. Hamilton Obituary
Kathleen M. Hamilton

Nekoosa - Kathleen M. Hamilton, age 81, of Nekoosa died Friday March 22, 2019 at Edenbrook in Wisconsin Rapids.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday March 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society or the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Nekoosa (for Bingo prizes).

Kathy was born December 10, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids to Francis and Theresa (Pelot) Bushman. She married Richard Hamilton on October 11, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids. The marriage ended in divorce.. Kathy was employed as a laundry worker/seamstress at Judge's Cleaners and later Unifirst for 25 ½ years, retiring in 2009. She was formerly employed as a core tester at Ahdawagam Paper Board from 1956 - 1959, as a billing clerk at Water and Light from 1955 - 1956, and at Preway Corporation from 1967 - 1981.

Kathy was a member of the Nekoosa Senior Citizens, Sacred Heart PCCW, and of her Thursday afternoon card group. Her interests included playing Sheepshead and Cribbage, crocheting and knitting, playing Bingo, crafts of all kinds, camping, and country music. She was a loyal fan of the Packers and Badgers.

She is survived by eight children: Jackee Hamilton, Barb (Kevin) Peterson, Sandee (Tom) Thompson, Rick Hamilton, Teresa "Toots" (Randy) Holden, Mike (Julie Woods) Hamilton, Pat Hamilton and Heidi (Marc) Hammitt. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren: Andy, Ben, Shawn, Savanna, Ashley, Ricky III, Katarina, Tatiana, Joey, Logan, Austin, Josh, Liz, Bill, Aron, Abby, Jenny, Matt, Hunter, Brianna, Eric, Allie, Amanda, Cody and Autumn. Other family members include 31 great grandchildren; one brother Orville Bushman, and two sisters Janice Parrett and Judith (Richard) Mines. She is further survived by special friend Ron Lewis, life-long friends Cricket and Bill Mullins, and by her beloved dog Peaches.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jennifer Lynn Hamilton, and special friend Don Treleven.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now