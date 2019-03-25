Kathleen M. Hamilton



Nekoosa - Kathleen M. Hamilton, age 81, of Nekoosa died Friday March 22, 2019 at Edenbrook in Wisconsin Rapids.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday March 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society or the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Nekoosa (for Bingo prizes).



Kathy was born December 10, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids to Francis and Theresa (Pelot) Bushman. She married Richard Hamilton on October 11, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids. The marriage ended in divorce.. Kathy was employed as a laundry worker/seamstress at Judge's Cleaners and later Unifirst for 25 ½ years, retiring in 2009. She was formerly employed as a core tester at Ahdawagam Paper Board from 1956 - 1959, as a billing clerk at Water and Light from 1955 - 1956, and at Preway Corporation from 1967 - 1981.



Kathy was a member of the Nekoosa Senior Citizens, Sacred Heart PCCW, and of her Thursday afternoon card group. Her interests included playing Sheepshead and Cribbage, crocheting and knitting, playing Bingo, crafts of all kinds, camping, and country music. She was a loyal fan of the Packers and Badgers.



She is survived by eight children: Jackee Hamilton, Barb (Kevin) Peterson, Sandee (Tom) Thompson, Rick Hamilton, Teresa "Toots" (Randy) Holden, Mike (Julie Woods) Hamilton, Pat Hamilton and Heidi (Marc) Hammitt. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren: Andy, Ben, Shawn, Savanna, Ashley, Ricky III, Katarina, Tatiana, Joey, Logan, Austin, Josh, Liz, Bill, Aron, Abby, Jenny, Matt, Hunter, Brianna, Eric, Allie, Amanda, Cody and Autumn. Other family members include 31 great grandchildren; one brother Orville Bushman, and two sisters Janice Parrett and Judith (Richard) Mines. She is further survived by special friend Ron Lewis, life-long friends Cricket and Bill Mullins, and by her beloved dog Peaches.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jennifer Lynn Hamilton, and special friend Don Treleven.