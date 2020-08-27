1/1
Kathryn S. McGurk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn S. McGurk

Kathryn S. McGurk, age 67, passed away in Newbury Park, CA on July 27, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis J. McGurk; sons, Matthew McGurk, Michael McGurk and Marshal McGurk; daughters, Meaghan Carpenter and Mallory McGurk. She is also survived by her mother, Geraldine Ferk and brothers and sisters: David Ferk, Stephen (Bonnie) Ferk, Nicholas (Linda) Ferk, Kristin (Joseph) Dragan, James(Catherine Jones) Ferk, Coralee Ott, Jerome(Fiancée Lori Stensberg) Ferk, Aaron(Misty) Ferk, Thomas(Nicole Rucinski-Rickaby) Ferk , Rachel(Dave) Gause. She was preceded in death by her father, David and brother, Andrew.

Kathryn was born in Wisconsin Rapids on January 16, 1953. She graduated from Lincoln High school in 1971. Followed by graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point in 1975.

Private family services were held. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, assisted the family with local arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Kathryn's name can be made to: The American Lung Association https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give or Planned Parenthood https://www.plannedparenthood.org/get-involved/other-ways-give.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved