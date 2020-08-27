Kathryn S. McGurk
Kathryn S. McGurk, age 67, passed away in Newbury Park, CA on July 27, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis J. McGurk; sons, Matthew McGurk, Michael McGurk and Marshal McGurk; daughters, Meaghan Carpenter and Mallory McGurk. She is also survived by her mother, Geraldine Ferk and brothers and sisters: David Ferk, Stephen (Bonnie) Ferk, Nicholas (Linda) Ferk, Kristin (Joseph) Dragan, James(Catherine Jones) Ferk, Coralee Ott, Jerome(Fiancée Lori Stensberg) Ferk, Aaron(Misty) Ferk, Thomas(Nicole Rucinski-Rickaby) Ferk , Rachel(Dave) Gause. She was preceded in death by her father, David and brother, Andrew.
Kathryn was born in Wisconsin Rapids on January 16, 1953. She graduated from Lincoln High school in 1971. Followed by graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point in 1975.
Private family services were held. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, assisted the family with local arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Kathryn's name can be made to: The American Lung Association https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give
or Planned Parenthood https://www.plannedparenthood.org/get-involved/other-ways-give
.