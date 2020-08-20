1/1
Kathy A. Lamb
1958 - 2020
Plainfield - Kathy A. Lamb, age 62, of Plainfield, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday afternoon, August 18, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

She was born May 15, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Charles E. and Dorothy L. Bartram Lamb.

Kathy was a 1976 graduate of Tri-County High School. Kathy was employed at Delta Dental for 26 years. She had many passions in her life especially, Milwaukee Bucks, softball, sitting around campfires, attending the state fair, her yearly travels with her best friend Eileen Sigourney to Jamaica, watching and cheering on Brett Favre and most importantly being with her children.

She is survived by her two loving children, Kristie Heese and Chuck Heese, both of Plainfield; her brother, Steve (Kathy) Lamb; her faithful and loving canine companion, Reggie; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield with the Pastor Kevin Teachey officiating. Burial will be in the Hancock Cemetery. Per Kathy's wishes, there will be no visitation. Due to current health regulations masks are required. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share a message or leave your condolences online with Kathy's family.




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stahl Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
(715) 335-4300
Memories & Condolences
