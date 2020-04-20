|
Kay Ellen Heller
Wisconsin Rapids - Kay E. Heller, age 63, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to Heaven to be with her Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Due to concern for friends and family, a private burial will take place for the immediate family at Forest Hill Cemetery. Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger will officiate. A celebration of Kay's life will take place at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Kay Heller and her family. Online condolences and a complete obituary can be accessed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020