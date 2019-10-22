|
|
Keith Hoffman
Stevens Point - Keith Hoffman, 50, passed away suddenly Sunday, October 20th 2019 due to injuries sustained from an ATV accident. He was born on July 24th, 1969 to David and Judy (Swenson) Hoffman in Stevens Point, WI. Keith was affectionately called "Hookah" by those who love him.
He attended Stevens Point schools but then left high school to pursue his passion in farming, which he continued until the moment of his passing. Keith suffered from Rheumatoid Arthritis since he was a teenager but could make a person smile, making it seem as if nothing was bothering him. Keith was always the life of the party and had a "wagonload" of friends which lead him to meet the love of his life while telling jokes at a friend's birthday party. Keith and Susie (Schulfer) were married less than three years later on April 22nd, 1995 in Plover, WI. They were looking forward to celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this coming April.
A week before their first anniversary their first daughter, Kaleigh was born. Less than two years later their second daughter, Sammi was born. Two and a half years after that their third daughter, Cassie was born. Being a farmer, Keith had hoped for a son to carry on the multi-generational family farm but he has been blessed with three strong farm girls. He has passed his passion for farming on to each one of them.
Keith grew up on a dairy farm but after the loss of both of his brothers, the family decided to sell the cattle and become a grain farm. In 1995, Keith started bagging and selling shelled corn to convenience and feed stores. That was the beginning of his legacy "Hoffman Hay & Grain", which his daughters will carry on.
Keith is survived by his wife, Susie (Schulfer) and their three daughters, Kaleigh, Sammi & Cassie of Stevens Point, WI. His Father David Hoffman (fiancé Bonnie Worzella) of Stevens Point, two sisters Tammy (Lonnie) Sankey and Lori (Jeff) Konkol, both of Amherst, WI. Brothers-in-law Dale (Crystal) Schulfer of Stevens Point, WI and Gene (LouAnn) Schulfer of Custer, WI. He was a large part of the lives of his nephews and nieces, many of them spent time on the farm with "Uncle Hookah". They include Jeff (Val) Hoffman & Wendy (Nate) Budsberg, Ashley (Logan) Wenninger & Mike (Abby Jaeger) Sankey, Kyle Konkol & Brandon Konkol, Jacob Schulfer & Zac Schulfer and Cole Schulfer & Mason Schulfer. Two great-nieces, Nora & Willow Sankey and one great-nephew Castin Budsberg.
He was preceded in death by his loving mom Judy Hoffman. Two brothers, Rick Hoffman and Barry Hoffman and a great-niece, Lucy Hoffman; both maternal grandparents and both paternal grandparents. A memorial will be established in Keith's name at a later date.
Funeral Services for Keith will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday October 28, 2019, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth will officiate. Visitation on Sunday from 4:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the PISARSKI COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 2911 Plover Road Plover and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019