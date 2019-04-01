Kelly McAvoy-Stygar



Wisconsin Rapids - Kelly A. McAvoy Stygar, age 51 of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away at home on March 18th, 2019, in her sleep after over one year of battling cancer. She fought a courageous battle, never giving up.



Kelly was born on March 6th 1968, to Elizabeth and William McAvoy in Cudahy, WI. She is survived by her husband, Steven Stygar; her mother, Elizabeth Jonovic of Wisconsin Rapids; sister and brother Kimberly and Jason Jonovic of Plover; step children Dominick (Gabby) and Samantha Stygar of Wisconsin Rapids, Joseph Stygar of Tomah; grandson Isaac Stygar; dear friends Karen Redcloud, Amy Vincent, Jeri Ferk, and Godmother Kathy Ment of Hyattsville, MD.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents William and Katheryn McAvoy of White Plains, NY; paternal grandparents Frank and Leona Krucky of Fifield, WI; father William McAvoy; stepfather Dennis Jonovic.



Kelly loved to cook and bake, always making extra to share with friends and family. Gardening was a past time she was very fond of as well and always had enough for everybody to enjoy. She was an amazing poet, even getting some printed in Lincoln High's Bloodstone. She always had a beautiful way of putting the words together just right for whatever the occasion.



Kelly had a great love for animals and had many pets throughout her lifetime. Watching the Green Bay Packers was another thing she enjoyed very much. She took a lot of pride in her Irish heritage. St. Patrick's Day was something she looked forward to every year.



Kelly was a kind and loving person who was taken from us way too soon and will be greatly missed!



Please join us for a celebration of life for her. This will take place at 11am on Sunday April 7th at Switched Banquet Hall. 2609 State Hwy. 73 Nekoosa, WI 54457. Lunch will be served there.