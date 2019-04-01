Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
For more information about
Kelly McAvoy-Stygar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Switched Banquet Hall.
2609 State Hwy. 73
Nekoosa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly McAvoy-Stygar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly McAvoy-Stygar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kelly McAvoy-Stygar Obituary
Kelly McAvoy-Stygar

Wisconsin Rapids - Kelly A. McAvoy Stygar, age 51 of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away at home on March 18th, 2019, in her sleep after over one year of battling cancer. She fought a courageous battle, never giving up.

Kelly was born on March 6th 1968, to Elizabeth and William McAvoy in Cudahy, WI. She is survived by her husband, Steven Stygar; her mother, Elizabeth Jonovic of Wisconsin Rapids; sister and brother Kimberly and Jason Jonovic of Plover; step children Dominick (Gabby) and Samantha Stygar of Wisconsin Rapids, Joseph Stygar of Tomah; grandson Isaac Stygar; dear friends Karen Redcloud, Amy Vincent, Jeri Ferk, and Godmother Kathy Ment of Hyattsville, MD.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents William and Katheryn McAvoy of White Plains, NY; paternal grandparents Frank and Leona Krucky of Fifield, WI; father William McAvoy; stepfather Dennis Jonovic.

Kelly loved to cook and bake, always making extra to share with friends and family. Gardening was a past time she was very fond of as well and always had enough for everybody to enjoy. She was an amazing poet, even getting some printed in Lincoln High's Bloodstone. She always had a beautiful way of putting the words together just right for whatever the occasion.

Kelly had a great love for animals and had many pets throughout her lifetime. Watching the Green Bay Packers was another thing she enjoyed very much. She took a lot of pride in her Irish heritage. St. Patrick's Day was something she looked forward to every year.

Kelly was a kind and loving person who was taken from us way too soon and will be greatly missed!

Please join us for a celebration of life for her. This will take place at 11am on Sunday April 7th at Switched Banquet Hall. 2609 State Hwy. 73 Nekoosa, WI 54457. Lunch will be served there.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now