Kenneth C. LeMay
Rudolph - Kenneth C. LeMay, age 87, of Rudolph, WI died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
A memorial visitation will be held at the American Legion Hall in Rudolph, WI on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. Following the visitation, Military honors will be provided by Rudolph American Legion Post #485. A release of doves will conclude the memorial.
Kenneth was born March 6, 1932 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Chester and Sophia (Johnson) LeMay. He married Carol Loonstra on June 1, 1957 in Sherry, WI. Kenneth was employed at the Biron Division of Consolidated Papers Inc. for 45 years.
Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, serving from 1951- 1955. He enjoyed the outdoors especially deer hunting and fishing.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Lori (Ken) Richardson; two sons, Doug LeMay and Steve LeMay; three grandchildren, Kayla (Cody Bachli) Richardson, Jenna (Ben) Wyss and Paiton Richardson; three sisters, June (Dennis) Tomczyk, Dolly Sering and Marie (Ted) LeMay; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by three sisters, Irene Steinke, Agnes Knuth and Lillian Enerson; and three brothers, Clarence LeMay, Chester "Fizzer" LeMay and James LeMay.
