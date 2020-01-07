|
Kenneth E. Purdy
Town of Rome - Kenneth E. Purdy, age 81, of 1160 Alpine Drive, Town of Rome, WI died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse, WI, with his family by his side.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lakes Area Christian Fellowship (1167 Alpine Drive) Town of Rome, WI. Pastor Bill Fischer will officiate the Service. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Church from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Military rites and honors will be provided by the U.S. Airforce, American Legion Post #153 of Pittsville, WI and the American Legion Riders.
Ken was born December 28, 1938 in Port Edwards, WI to Carl and Ina (Ellis) Purdy, He graduated from Port Edwards High School on May 28, 1957 and served in the US Air Force from Oct 1961 to 1965.
Ken was employed at the Port Edwards Paper Mill (NEPCO) for many years. After retiring, Ken and his wife Rosanne Helmincak, moved to Carlsbad, NM for 10 years. They later moved back to Grand Rapids, WI. Rosanne died in September of 2010. They had been married for 24 years, and enjoyed both fishing and skiing while staying at his parent's lake cottage. Ken truly loved skiing with the Wis. Rapids Ski Team and enjoyed riding his Honda Gold Wing all over the country for many years.
He met Sherry Stuart in February of 2011 by calling her up and asking her if she would go out with him to get a cinnamon roll. She told him that she had a casserole in the oven but he could come over and share if he wanted to. Sherry knew Ken and his wife from the GWRRA Motorcycle Club and he had taken rides together with Sherry's husband who later died in June of 2010. Ken and Sherry began dating and were married on July 13, 2013. Sherry never did get that cinnamon roll!
Ken and Sherry loved motorcycles and rode all over Wisconsin. They took trips to New Mexico, Missouri and Maine to visit friends and relatives. This past summer they went to Door County for 3 days to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Ken loved it so much that he told Sherry they were going to go again this coming summer and stay for a week.
Ken was a member of Lakes Area Christian Fellowship, where he went across the street every day from his home from May to December of this year watching the new church being built. He was also a member of the Pittsville American Legion Post #153, American Legion Riders, GWRRA Motorcycle Club, Chapter K Group and member of the Rome Senior Group.
Ken is survived by his wife Sherry Purdy of The Town of Rome, WI. He was never blessed with children of his own but he did help raise 3 little girls for a while: Jolene, Tammy and Kimberly who he loved like they were his own. He had 3 step-children: Jeff (Jessi), Todd and Lori Rhine, 8 step-grandchildren: Jane, Joshua, Jacob Rhine, Chad, Shaun Rhine, Krystal, Keri, Cory Shaheen and 5 step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rosanne and sister Betty Purdy Rivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Lakes Area Christian Fellowship.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020