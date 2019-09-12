|
|
Kenneth "Ken" E. Schuetz
Wisconsin Rapids - Kenneth "Ken" E. Schuetz, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
A celebration of life gathering will take place from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Ken was born in 1951 in Wisconsin Rapids to Edward and Marie Schuetz.
He graduated from Assumption High School in 1969, and received his bachelor's degree in engineering from the General Motors Institute in Flint, MI. He worked as an electrical engineer for Delco Electronics in Kokomo, IN, before moving back to Wisconsin in 1980, where he continued as an engineer at Consolidated Papers until he retired in 2007. He enjoyed restoring cars, curling, and woodworking, and spent much of his time after his retirement volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.
Ken is survived by his children: Kevin (Gabriella) Schuetz, Wauwatosa; Timothy Schuetz, Madison; Carrie (Nate) Kublank, Sun Prairie; and Sarah (Nick) Canaday, River Falls; his sister Karen (Charlie) Hansell, Columbia, SC; five grandchildren: Madeline, Olivia, Rory, Avery, and Alex; and his beloved cat, Putz. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019