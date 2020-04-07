|
|
Kenneth J. Montag
Dexterville - Kenneth J. Montag, 57, Dexterville, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Kenneth was born on March 21, 1963 in Marshfield, to Robert and Frances (Jagielo) Montag.
He married Tammy L. Randrup on April 19, 1982.
Ken was an avid farmer and enjoyed making firewood. He worked for Wisconsin River Cranberry marsh and custom raised dairy calves. He loved his family and loved his two "hoodlums".
He is survived by his wife, Tammy and their children, Heather (Brad) Usarek and Jake Montag and by grandchildren, Kalli and Daisy Montag. He is also survived by his parents, Bob and Frances Montag and sisters, Bonnie (Tim) Parker and Sandy (Todd) Torrey and a brother, Steve (Kelly Sue) Montag.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Cole Montag and a special uncle, Eddie Jagielo.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020