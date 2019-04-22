Kenneth K. Knapp



Vesper - Kenneth Karl Knapp of Vesper passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 81 after living many years with cancer. Ken entered his eternal life with a confident trust in his Lord Jesus.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Crossview Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon on Friday at the church.



Ken was born on June 8, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI, the first of four sons to the late Herbert and Agnes (Moser) Knapp. Ken spent his childhood in Milwaukee. He graduated from UW-Madison with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1960. Ken was a member of Army ROTC during college and served as a 2nd LT in San Antonio TX on active duty and later in the Wisconsin National Guard. On June 18, 1960, Ken was united in marriage to Patricia D. Schoeneich in Milwaukee and they had three children. They were blessed with 28 years mostly on their hobby farm in Vesper before Pat preceded him in death in 1988. On March 2, 1991 Ken married Linda L. Ruder of Nekoosa. Ken and Linda went on to share 23 year of marriage before her death in 2014.



Ken worked his entire career with Consolidated Papers Inc. in Wisconsin Rapids. During his 37 year tenure he accepted increasing responsibilities including Senior Processing Engineer at Biron, Corporate Energy Conservation Coordinator, Corporate Energy Manager and Director of Power and Energy. He spent the last 10 years as Vice President, General Manager and Director of Consolidated Water Power Co. also managing the Wisconsin River Power Co., were he was heavily involved in relicensing of the hydro-electric dams.



Ken was an active lifelong Christian spending most of his last 30 years thoroughly researching God's word and "Trying to do it His way." Ken knew that he was saved and wanted to share salvation with people everywhere, which inspired him to write and publish the book "Bible for the Busy": A Two-Hour Tour of the Old and New Testaments. He also engaged in numerous other projects and activities focused on making disciples for his Lord Jesus. During his lifetime Ken also enjoyed putzing on his hobby farm, observing wildlife, annual tree plantings, maintaining wildlife areas, and developing his pond and fish stock. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, hunting and just being outdoors.



Those left to share in his memory are his three children: Brian (Lori) Knapp of Shawano, Lori (Jay) Bemke of Wisconsin Rapids, Eric (Sara) Knapp of Waupaca. Grandchildren Justin, Ellyn, Claire, Jessie, Tyler, Colin, and Great Granddaughter Maeda, will miss Grandpa's presence. He is further survived by his three brothers: James (Mitzi), Gary (Susan) and Richard along with their families. Ken is also preceded in death by his parents.



The Family sends a very heartfelt thank you to the compassionate staff of "The Waterford" assisted living, Heartland Hospice and Aspirus UW Cancer Center.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Transworld Radio Orality Project or UW-Stevens Point Intervarsity.