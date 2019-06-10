Kenneth L. Cummings



Wisconsin Rapids - Kenneth L. Cummings our beloved, 80-year-old, husband and father passed away peacefully, surrounded by the Holy Spirit and his loving family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in his hometown of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



A Catholic service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 820 13th Street S. Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494. No visitation prior to mass. A luncheon in the church hall will immediately follow mass. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home of Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family; online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Ken was born May 21, 1939 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to James and Mary Ann (Weinfurter) Cummings. He married Barbara Coon on October 21, 1967 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and, after 52 years, still called her his "beautiful bride".



Ken was a 1959 graduate of Assumption High School and regaled his children with football, baseball and basketball stories, including his mid-court shot with 20 seconds remaining. A wartime veteran, Ken served in the U.S. Army at the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY, from August 1962 to August 1964. He specialized as a dental technician, was a decorated marksman and received a medal of good conduct. After discharge, he continued to serve his country in the Army Reserves (1964-1968). Ken served his community as a municipal employee for the city of Wisconsin Rapids for 37 years, from 1964 until he retired in 2001.



Ken's legacy lives on through his beloved wife Barbara; his 3 children: Craig (Kendra) Cummings, Stacy (David Sumang) Cummings, Kurt (Tonya) Cummings; 5 grandchildren: Hailey Gayle and Courtney Barbara Cummings; Desman Rechuldak, Kirem Tsuneo, and Kiefer Kenneth Sumang; siblings: Marilyn Heeg, Kathy Cassiani, Francis (Darlene) Cummings, and Diane Oberbeck; sisters-in-law: Joyce Schauer, Elaine Gessert, Betty Larson, and Mary (John) Mancl; Goddaughters, Tammy Lager and Kim Cassiani; and many nieces and nephews.



Ken's love and faithful devotion to God, his wife, and family were his greatest joy and accomplishment. An outstanding father and family man, he treasured time walking, camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, biking, sports, and memories were made with family and friends around a camp fire. A great conversationalist, Ken had the ability talk to anyone, while posing authentic questions, discovering what the other person holds as his or her personal truths. Ken was a naturalist, before naturalists were a "thing". He found pleasure in learning about, and being in, the outdoors, tending his flowers, and discovering beauty in the natural environment.



An "invite only" heavenly reception was held for Ken on June 6th - celebrated with his parents, James and Mary Ann Cummings; mother-in-law, Bertha Coon; brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends. Praise God!