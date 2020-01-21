|
|
Kenneth L. Newman Jr. "Hafcan", age 73, of Port Edwards, Wisconsin died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. Kenneth was born July 20, 1946 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Leo and Lydia Newman. Following school in Wisconsin Rapids he served in Army. Kenneth worked at Nekoosa Foundry and retired from Consolidated Papers. Kenneth married Elaine V. Newman on June 04, 2014 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Kenneth was a gun enthusiast. Kenneth was preceded in death by parents and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine V. Newman of Port Edwards, WI; children: Amy (Paul) Fuehrer, Kim (Scott) Pelot, Ken A. Newman, and Kip Newman; grandchildren: Greg, Brandon, Joshua, and Richard "Rachel"; great-grandchildren: Greysen and Margo. Per Kenneth's wished no services will be held. Interment will be at Monroe Center Cemetery. Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020