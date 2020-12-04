1/1
Kenneth W. Bagnowski
Kenneth W. Bagnowski

Vesper - Kenneth W. Bagnowski, age 60, of Vesper, WI died Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Due to Covid-19, use of facemasks and social distancing will be required for the visitation.

Ken was born May 23, 1960 in Rockford, IL to Leonard and Rosalie (Cascio) Bagnowski. He attended local schools in Nekoosa. Ken was preceded in death by his soulmate Theresa Winch who died on November 28, 2020. He was employed at Kerry Ingredients in Vesper and retired after 28 years of employment. Ken also owned and operated Ken's Taxidermy in Vesper for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, camping, having a beer and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved both his Labradors Drake & Bailey.

Ken is survived by his parents, Leonard and Rosalie Bagnowski of Necedah, children: Jeremy (Kim) Bagnowski of Wisconsin Rapids, Jeff (Nicole) Bagnowski of Wisconsin Rapids, Cody (Kathi) Grimm of Marshfield, Matthew Grimm of Stevens Point, Kristin (Aaron) Linzmeier of Milladore, Grandchildren: Trevor, Hailey, Brooke, Brett, Bryce, Braxton, Camden and Delaney.

Ken was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
