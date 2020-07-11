Kenneth W. PetersonWisconsin Rapids - Kenneth Wayne Peterson, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services in Wisconsin Rapids.Ken was born December 31, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids, to Robert and Cynthia (Quimby) Peterson. He married Karen Ann Najemnik on September 28, 1967 in Saint Louis, Missouri. They were blessed with three children. Their marriage ended in divorce. He later met Mary Ann Anderson, his beloved companion of 29 years.Ken owned and operated the Midway Bar in Big Flats, WI for three years; worked as a seam welder at Metal Fab in Friendship, WI for 18 years; worked as a forklift driver at Penda in Portage, WI for three years; and most recently worked at Brakebush Bros, Inc. in Westfield, WI until his retirement in 2014.When he was younger, Ken enjoyed hunting with his father and brothers. He loved country music and singing country songs while his brother Eugene played his guitar. He loved watching the CMA Awards and Bill and Gloria Gaither gospel music shows.Ken loved his nickname "Mr. Potato Man", a title he earned while selling potatoes and onions in Adams, WI from his big white van. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, Green Bay Packer football and an ice-cold Pabst Blue Ribbon. His favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.Ken loved his family and treasured the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling on short vacations to see her children and enjoyed a special trip to Branson. They both enjoyed just riding around enjoying beautiful sunny days.Ken loved life. He always had a happy smile and a cute joke for everyone.He will be greatly missed by his beloved Mary Ann; his children: Jeff (MaryAnn) Peterson, Scott Peterson, and Cindy Jo (Donald) D'Anza; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his brothers: Eugene (special friend, Virginia) Peterson, Donald (Nyla) Peterson, Carl (Sandy) Peterson, and Wally (Debbie) Peterson; and his sisters: Marilyn (Ed) Burrows and Patsy (Joe) Griffin. He is further survived by Mary Ann's children: Linda (special friend, Terry) Halverson, Doug (Nicki) Christianson, Jan (John) Steeno, Greg (Carrie) Christianson, Gary Christianson, Don Christianson, and Sandra (special friend, Ed) Christianson. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond and Robert Peterson; and his ex-wife, Karen.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.Ken's family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Dr. Ron Kirschling and the staff at Aspirus UW Cancer Center, and Dr. Shee Chang-Tang for the outstanding care he received.