1/1
Kenneth W. Peterson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth W. Peterson

Wisconsin Rapids - Kenneth Wayne Peterson, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services in Wisconsin Rapids.

Ken was born December 31, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids, to Robert and Cynthia (Quimby) Peterson. He married Karen Ann Najemnik on September 28, 1967 in Saint Louis, Missouri. They were blessed with three children. Their marriage ended in divorce. He later met Mary Ann Anderson, his beloved companion of 29 years.

Ken owned and operated the Midway Bar in Big Flats, WI for three years; worked as a seam welder at Metal Fab in Friendship, WI for 18 years; worked as a forklift driver at Penda in Portage, WI for three years; and most recently worked at Brakebush Bros, Inc. in Westfield, WI until his retirement in 2014.

When he was younger, Ken enjoyed hunting with his father and brothers. He loved country music and singing country songs while his brother Eugene played his guitar. He loved watching the CMA Awards and Bill and Gloria Gaither gospel music shows.

Ken loved his nickname "Mr. Potato Man", a title he earned while selling potatoes and onions in Adams, WI from his big white van. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, Green Bay Packer football and an ice-cold Pabst Blue Ribbon. His favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.

Ken loved his family and treasured the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling on short vacations to see her children and enjoyed a special trip to Branson. They both enjoyed just riding around enjoying beautiful sunny days.

Ken loved life. He always had a happy smile and a cute joke for everyone.

He will be greatly missed by his beloved Mary Ann; his children: Jeff (MaryAnn) Peterson, Scott Peterson, and Cindy Jo (Donald) D'Anza; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his brothers: Eugene (special friend, Virginia) Peterson, Donald (Nyla) Peterson, Carl (Sandy) Peterson, and Wally (Debbie) Peterson; and his sisters: Marilyn (Ed) Burrows and Patsy (Joe) Griffin. He is further survived by Mary Ann's children: Linda (special friend, Terry) Halverson, Doug (Nicki) Christianson, Jan (John) Steeno, Greg (Carrie) Christianson, Gary Christianson, Don Christianson, and Sandra (special friend, Ed) Christianson. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond and Robert Peterson; and his ex-wife, Karen.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.

Ken's family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Dr. Ron Kirschling and the staff at Aspirus UW Cancer Center, and Dr. Shee Chang-Tang for the outstanding care he received.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved