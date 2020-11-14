Kerry A. Lieber
Wisconsin Rapids - Kerry Alan Lieber, age 59, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.
Kerry was born April 5, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids to Calvin and Patricia (Jaecks) Lieber. He graduated from Nekoosa High School in 1979. On August 13, 1983 he was united in marriage to Julie Shearier in Nekoosa. He began employment with Consolidated Papers Inc. that summer and stayed for 40 years. At the time of his passing, he was head roll processor at Nine Dragons Paper Company in Biron.
Kerry loved to fish and spend time in the garden. He also loved to spend time with his grandson, Owen. He lived to watch the Green Bay Packers and to watch Donald Trump lose the election. He loved listening to music and collecting vinyl records. Marvin the Martian has always been his favorite Looney Tunes character and his collection shows it.
Kerry is survived by his loving wife, Julie; daughters, Jennifer Lieber and Jessica (George) Brandl; grandson, Owen Brandl; brother, Mike (Wendy) Lieber; sister, Kelly (Jay) Capek; and his father, Calvin Lieber (Ruth Hoffman). He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Lieber; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Ruth Lieber; and maternal grandparents, John and Estella Jaecks.
A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, with a service to follow at 7:00 P.M. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
.
Special thanks to Kerry's favorite nurses in the cancer center Shelly and Jamie, his oncologist Dr. Kirschling, the rest of his cancer team, and his hospice care team, especially Spencer and Donna.