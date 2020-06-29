Kevin BuryWisconsin Rapids - Kevin Bury, age 56, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.A public visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:30 PM. There will be a private family burial at a later date.Kevin was born December 24, 1963 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Robert and Marlene (Keuntjes) Bury Jr. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1982 and was a member of the Laborers Union Local #268. Kevin worked for Straight Arrow, North Farms Landscaping and Arbor Green. He retired in 2019.Kevin loved the outdoors, mostly while deer hunting and videotaping the hunts with Tim, Cory and his friends. He loved watching sports especially the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers.Kevin is survived by his mother, Marlene Bury; his sister, Vicki (Tim) Esselman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; niece, Katie (Taylor) Brookins and great niece, Hazel Lynn of Stillwater, MN and nephew, Cory (fiancé- Jennie Nicolaus) Esselman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Kevin is also survived by his furry friend, Sofie and many other relatives and friends.Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bury Jr. (1982); his brother, Gregg Bury (1994); his fiancé, Kim Stratton; his maternal grandparents, Earl and Evelyn Keuntjes and paternal grandparents, Robert and Marion Bury.