Kevin J. Casper



Kevin J. Casper age 54, passed away peacefully on July 5th, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. Kevin was born July 31 1965 to Sharon Tipton and Edward J Casper. He married Jackie Cupery on August 24, 2019. He was employed as an insulator for 28 years. He loved Hunting, Fishing, Camping and loved watching his Green Bay Packers! He is survived by his wife Jackie, Stepson Matt, Mother Sharon Tipton, Father Edward Casper, Sisters, Kathi Hill (Daniel) Kari Campbell (Frank) And Kim Vetrone (Louis). Also survived by many Nieces, Nephews and other relatives and many special friends. A Celebration of Kevin's life will be held Saturday, July 11th from Noon to 5 at Jammers Bar, Wisconsin Rapids. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store